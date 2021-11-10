Mo’ Money: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi Collab Rakes In A Whopping $1 Million In Just One Minute

Kim Kardashian hit the jackpot with the release of her latest SKIMS collection on Nov. 9.

The reality TV mogul’s shapewear collab with Fendi dropped on Tuesday and the big release sent the internet into a shopping frenzy. The modern capsule collection features a ton of different shades and styles that “sculpt, smooth and enhance your curves,” according to the website.

Fans instantly flocked to the company’s online store once the new items were up, bringing in a whopping $1 million in under 60 seconds. TMZ noted that SKIMS’ successful collab with the high fashion giant is a big milestone for the brand given that it’s only been in existence for three years.

We know Kim is probably laughing all the way to the bank right now!

What was the most popular item you ask?

It looks like busy shoppers couldn’t get enough of the leather dress from the collab which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star actually wore during her recent appearance at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards, where she received an honor for her SKIMS line. The skin-hugging item sold for $4,200 and fans completely sold out the $100 hosiery bra too in addition to a few other items.

Luckily there’s still plenty left if you’re itching to get your hands on a few pieces including the Sculpting Mid Thigh Short ($100) and The Velvet Knit Dress. ($1490)

During her speech at the Wall Street Journal Innovators Awards earlier this month, Kim revealed that she jumped into SKIMS without a clear plan in mind and with little knowledge of the industry.

“I just remember 15 years ago when I was starting my career, I could’ve never dreamed that I would have been getting an Innovator award for brands,” she said at the time according to Page Six. “I mean back in the day, I would’ve been the face of any brand that asked me. I did, like, cupcakes to weight loss pills all at the same time. I would do all of that and then wear shapewear on top — and it’s all contradictory,” she joked.

The busy 41-year-old continued on stating that her inspiration behind the brand came from her own need of finding the right shapewear for her body and skin tone.

“I’d have to dye them — because they only made one shade of nude that was really pale, and then black, and that was it,” Kim explained. “So I wanted something in between, and I would dye them with teabags, and I thought, ‘If I can’t find my shade, how will my friends? How will my daughter?’ It just seemed insane to me that other options weren’t available. So I always like to come up with solutions.”

When SKIMS launched in September 2019, the Kardashian even made a killing then, raking in $2 million within minutes of the company’s launch. It’s safe to say it’s probably only up from here for Kimmy and her curve-hugging booty accentuating shapewear line.

SKIMS and Fendi’s hot ticket collab is selling out fast, so make sure you get yours. Check out the full line here.