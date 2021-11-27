Bossip Video

Seems like every month a new rapper is linked to being involved with Saweetie! This time it happens to be Atlanta’s own Lil Baby, and he had a few words to say about it.

Lil Baby put out a mini-statement via Twitter Thursday night that read, “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!” This statement came after news hit the internet claiming he and the West Coast rapper were an item.

A report claimed Baby had taken Saweetie on an $100,000 shopping spree in New York City. According to the source, there is surveillance video footage captured on a nearby security camera of the two in the Chanel store.

Per usual, fans chimed in on Twitter and had to add in their two cents. One person posted, “Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo’s Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control.”

Another person posted, “Saweetie said she wanted a baby whole time she was talking about lil baby???”

Lil Baby co-parents his 2-year-old son Loyal with IG model and young business mogul, Jayda Cheaves. The pair had been dating on and off for several years and Hollywood Unlocked noted that Cheaves “liked” their Instagram post about the rapper’s supposed date with Saweetie.

Saweetie and Quavo called it quits earlier this year after dating exclusively since 2018. Just months after they announced their break up a video surfaced that showed them engaged in a physical altercation in an elevator.

Saweetie has not made a comment on this rumor and most likely, she won’t. Sis is very much booked and busy. Saweetie just earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for the the Doja Cat collaboration “Best Friend.”