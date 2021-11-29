Bossip Video

It’s about that time.

Daunte Wright was gunned down by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop back in April in which Wright attempted to flee an arrest. Neither her life, nor the lives of any of the officers on the scene were in danger yet Daunte Wright was killed anyway. As a result of Potter’s willful violence against an unarmed Black man, she was charged with first degree manslaughter and resigned from the department.

According to ABCNews, the jury selection for her trail begins tomorrow and all eyes now turn to Minnesota in the aftermath of the guilty verdict that came down for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia.

One might look at this case as slam dunk for several reasons. First and foremost, the entire incident was recorded on body camera and publicly released without editing. You can go HERE to see the video if you wish. Second, and perhaps even more damning is Potter’s own admission on that recording.

“I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun,” Kim Potter said. “I’m going to go to prison.”

We should all prepare to be gaslit and lied to as Potter’s lawyer has already teased his weak a** defense strategy and…the audacity!

“What we have basically is an innocent mistake,” defense attorney Earl Gray said in a preview of his arguments. “That she wasn’t culpably negligent and that she didn’t cause the death of Mr. Wright. He caused his death himself.

See what we mean? The max sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years plus a $30,000 fine. We hope she is sentenced to every second and pays every red cent.