Trey Songz has found himself as the subject of another police investigation, this time for sexual assault in Las Vegas.

Ever since Trey Songz went viral getting tackled by police at the Chiefs game, it has been downhill from there. The singer just seems to always get caught up in something despite people giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Songz also had a road rage incident recently that happened during a hit and run. That news broke only 48 hours after another story broke that Trey assaulted a bartender during a FashionNova event in Los Angeles. The assault allegedly happened because Trey was told he “couldn’t sit on the bar.”

Now, according to reports from PEOPLE, Songz is involved in yet another police investigation, this time in Las Vegas. Over the weekend the Las Vegas Metro Police Department received a report of a sexual assault incident at a hotel on the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The report also listed Trey Songs in the incident and police revealed he is cooperating with the investigation. The details are scarce but as the investigation continues, more should be revealed soon and we will keep you updated.