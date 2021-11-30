Did you watch?

I cannnnnnnotttt with Tisha and Tichina as Steve Harvey & Kiki Shepard 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/7uEBOIICnx — Trill Scott 🤸🏾‍♀️🧘🏾‍♀️👽 (@CougarFupa) November 29, 2021

The 2021 Soul Train Awards was another toe-tappin,’ finger-snappin’ good time that delivered crowd-pleasing performances from Silk Sonic, Maxwell (who wowed the crowd with a split), Ashanti, Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, Fred Hammond, Ari Lennox and more who showed up and showed out at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Hosted by dynamic duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, the annual celebration of R&B/Soul gave long-overdue flowers to Maxwell with the Living Legend Award, Ashanti with the Lady of Soul Award, and Jazmine Sullivan with Album of the Year (“Heaux Tales”) and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist honors.

In a beautifully vulnerable moment, the Queen of SANG&B delivered an inspirational speech while accepting one of her two awards.

“I wrote this project for women to love themselves, no matter what stage of life that they’re in,” she said. “You have to love yourself, especially because society would have us — especially Black women — not love anything about ourselves. I realize I can’t just talk about it, I got to be about it.”

Sullivan, who admitted to feeling uncomfortable being on stage because of her quarantine weight gain, moved fans with her honesty.

“I made a promise to myself I wouldn’t hide anymore,” she said. “Usually if I was feeling not my best I would probably not have showed up but I don’t want to do that anymore.”

A day later, she dropped the dates for her long-awaited “Heaux Tales” tour that kicks off Valentine’s Day 2022 in Vancouver.

Ask and you shall receive 😉. The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there. @spotify Pre-Sale: Wed, 12/1 @ 10am Local Time

Public On-Sale: Fri, 12/3 @ 10a Local Time And Philly, I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.🖤 pic.twitter.com/btyIZt4sXN — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) November 30, 2021

What was your fave moment of the show? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.