After shattering records with “Squid Game” and “Red Notice,” Netflix continues to tighten its chokehold on the streaming universe with an endless slate of shows including buzzy reality series “Selling Tampa” centered around glamorous boss baddies thriving in the booming Real Estate industry.
Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, all-Black, all-female real estate firm Allure Realty has its eyes set on dominating the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate in the Suncoast.
You may recall the mother, future wife and CEO announcing that she’s expecting a baby daughter with fiancé and former NFL star Chad Johnson.
PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news earlier in an interview with Rosada along with never-before-seen maternity photos.
In a swoon-worthy post, she revealed that she learned about her pregnancy news in the middle of shooting the upcoming series, making sure cameras were along to document the emotional moment.
On Instagram, Rosado expounded even more on the exciting baby news.
“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We’re expecting! ❤️ It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure.”
With Rosado and an impressive cast of women, “Selling Tampa” is sure to be the latest of several Netflix hits this year.
Sharelle Rosado
Luxury Real Estate Broker and CEO of Allure Realty.
Karla Giorgio
Luxury realtor at Allure Realty who stays out of mess and gets along with most of her coworkers.
Colony Reeves
Luxury Real Estate agent who’s one of Allure’s top sellers and very loyal to boss lady Sharelle.
Alexis C. Williams
Luxury Realtor at Allure Realty who Sharelle puts her on notice to step up her sales at the firm.
Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
Luxury agent who’s also a top seller at the agency with a spicy attitude that makes her one to watch.
Juawana Colbert
Real Estate agent & office manager at Allure who’s not afraid to be the bad guy.
Tennille Moore
Luxury Real Estate agent with a snarky side who’s known for being reliable and delivering big money clients.
Rena Upshaw Frazier
Broker Associate at Allure with seniority and a wealth of corporate and legal experience.
“Selling Tampa” premieres on Netflix on December 15.
