Brittany will be OK

Baller-beguiling baddie Brittany Renner gets the people going and recently revealed she’s been living with her mother and trying to get back on her feet financially after calling it quits with NBA baller ex and father of her child, PJ Washington.

In a now viral Instagram post, Brittany said she’s been trying to keep things afloat with her newborn child which came as a shock to many after rumors (they’ve both denied) about PJ paying her $200,000 in child support surfaced on social media.

“Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle? Can you imagine NOT being mentally/physically/emotionally ready to get back in the gym let alone host a club after just having a baby but you have to work to take care of your child? What about being harassed about receiving 200K in child support? (WHICH IS NOT TRUE IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE) Still no? Well what about being accused of being a pedophile? A gold digger? Better yet! A spiteful BM keeping their son from his Dad when he wasn’t even in the same state at the time? All of this has been my reality on top of trying to get things afloat financially, getting back in the groove of social media after being falling off the face of the earth, and being a new mother.”

We previously reported that Brittany denied claims she “trapped” PJ after his fans dragged her across social media, accusing her of being a predator because of their 6 year age difference.

At one point, the 29-year-old alleged that 23-year-old PJ wanted them to have a baby and be a family.

“This is what I get so f***ing annoyed about is like when do you as men take accountability you are old enough to ride this ride you want to f**k with me, you want to c*m in me, you want to f**k me raw, so why are we babying men who make decisions for themselves…Stop acting like someone had to pull the wool over his eyes.”

Naturally, Brittany’s misfortune sparked all sorts of messy shenanigans across social media without any signs of slowing down.

Walmart is always hiring 🖤 https://t.co/5UBN0l2HJv — BIG BODY BRAT 🖤 (@FATDEVILGIRL) December 2, 2021

Do you think Brittany will bounce back with another big baller? Tell us down below and enjoy her hottest pics on the gram on the flip.