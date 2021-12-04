Bossip Video

The crime rate in Los Angeles is at an all time high right now and every other day there’s news of robberies and home invasions being reported.

Instead of this time of year being special and filled with cheer it’s turning out to be scary and disheartened.

Meagan Good recently spoke about the rise of home invasions in LA and how it’s now prompted her to look into owning a gun. It’s not everyday that you hear a preacher’s wife say this but Meagan Good has good reasons.

During her interview with Charlamagne Tha God on his Comedy Central show “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” she said she would feel more comfortable with a gun after seeing home invasions on the rise in Hollywood. She also admitted that she used to think she didn’t need a gun at home because there wouldn’t be time to grab the weapon if a situation arose but now she says she wants to be able to at least have the option. Meagan also made it very clear that she doesn’t want to shoot or kill any potential home invaders but she is willing to defend herself with a gun.

We understand Meagan Good’s fears, on Wednesday, we reported the tragic news that Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, had been shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery at the couple’s Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills, on Tuesday night. Luckily, the Beverly Hills Police Department has a suspect in custody now — a parolee with an extensive criminal record who the police found after he had apparently shot himself in the foot.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook has identified the shooting suspect as 29-year-old Aariel Maynor, whose vehicle was spotted on several surveillance cameras driving away from the scene of the crime. Maynor was reportedly arrested after LAPD’s Hollywood Division officers responded to a call regarding another home robbery and shooting, but this time the only person shot was the alleged burglar. Police found Maynor in the backyard of the home suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

Just last month Terrence J. experienced an incident of his own. As he was pulling into his driveway another car pulled up and the men inside ordered him out of his car, firing shots and giving chase when he refused their commands and drove off.

Three days ago a mother was robbed just moments after returning to her Los Angeles home from a walk with her infant. So it’s safe to say no one is off limits to these criminals.

Meagan Good has every right to embrace the 2nd Amendment and while some fans agreed with her, others felt slightly different.

How do you feel? Do you agree with Meagan Good? Should she have announced this news to the world? Let us know below!

Check out Meagan’s full interview here and you can tune in to Charlamagne’s show Fridays at 10 PM.