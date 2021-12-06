“A Sisterly Christmas” Exclusive: Watch Kristina And Keith Bond Over Missing Their Moms This Holiday Season

Tis the season to be jolly, but that isn’t always easy when the holidays are just a reminder of missing loved ones.

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip from “A Sisterly Christmas” which stars Deborah Joy Winans (“Kristina Marshall”) and Kendrick Cross (“Keith Fisher”).

The film is about two sisters (Deborah Joy and Lisa Michelle Cornelius), one who loves Christmas and everything that comes with it and the other who can be the scroogiest of Scrooges, receive an early Christmas gift: an inheritance that takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury holiday vacation. Their Christmas proves to be more than they bargained for when they run into their childhood rival, now a Broadway star who digs in on these sisters, testing their resolve as women and their bonds of sisterhood.

Interesting right?

In the exclusive clip below, Kristina opens up to Keith about the importance of Aunt Debbie and Vicky to her as she doesn’t have any family left and the two end up bonding over the shared loss of their mothers:

Check out the clip below:

Isn’t it something how grief can be so painful and isolating but at the same time the experience is such a universally devastating one that we’re able to heal through our shared empathy?

“A Sisterly Christmas” is produced for OWN by MarVista Entertainment in association with Harpo Films.

“A Sisterly Christmas” premieres Tuesday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.