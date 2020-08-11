One Last Service: “Greenleaf” Ends Tonight With Series Finale & Post-Episode Special

The stars of OWN’s hit megachurch drama “Greenleaf,” executive producers Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), Clement Virgo (“Empire”), Kriss Turner Towner (“Black Monday”) and Oprah Winfrey will take a look back at the beloved show in a one-hour special airing Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the series finale.

The special will feature Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans sharing their favorite moments from the past five seasons and answering questions from devoted fans.

Last week’s heart-stopping episode pulled in a season-high 2,117,000 viewers and continued its reign as Tuesday night’s #1 cable telecast among Women 25-54 and W18-49. In case you missed it, the episode that aired on August 4th had viewers stunned when the Bishop suffered a sudden stroke and ended up fighting for his life. Fans were left wondering what would happen to the Greenleaf estate, which is now in serious limbo. Calvary is facing uncertainty too.

As of today, “Greenleaf” is the most watched show by Black viewers on all of TV with a spinoff currently in development at Lionsgate.

“Greenleaf” has earned 10 NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television.

How do YOU think “Greenleaf” ends tonight? Do the Greenleafs keep Calvary and the estate or lose everything? Is Bishop still with us? Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over tonight’s highly anticipated finale on the flip.