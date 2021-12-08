Bossip Video

Good for them!

Singer Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi are reportedly giving love and marriage another try after calling their union quits back in August.

Sources aka spies who reached out to celebrity news account Deuxmoi say they spotted the two enjoying a romantic dinner at Bavel in Downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District. The source told Deuxmoi, “Miguel at Bavel. Sharing the same side of the booth with his “on-again” wife. Not gonna lie, was disappointed to see he was a booth sharer.”

The witness seemed convinced that both Miguel and Nazanin were there trying to get that old flame back.

The alleged romantic dinner link-up happened only a week after the two were seen hanging out together after Naz’s doctor’s appointment. The 35-year-old actress and model revealed on Instagram that she had eye surgery with Dr. Ehsan Sadri while rocking an eye patch. Naz insisted her eye “didn’t hurt at all,” after concerned viewers peeped she had to wear an eye patch.

In a follow-up video, Nazanin shared a video of herself laughing alongside Miguel, also wearing an eye patch.

“He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol,” she captioned the clip. “[He] couldn’t have me be the only one wearing an eye patch.”

Previously, we reported that the couple announced they were splitting after 17 years together and nearly 3 years married.

Are YOU shocked they might be giving marriage another shot?