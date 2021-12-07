Bossip Video

Legendary R&B singer Faith Evans has fired back at her “Love & Hip Hop” star estranged husband Stevie J.’s request she pays him monthly spousal support — and her answer is “NO.”

According to court documents obtained by Radar, on December 3, Faith, 48, filed her response to 50-year-old Stevie’s spousal support request and scoffed at it. She is formally demanding his request be denied by the court. Furthermore, she reportedly wants “all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation” to be awarded to her. In plain terms, that means she wants them to leave with whatever they came with before their quicky union that went down three years ago in Las Vegas.

Faith also claims in her response that she and Stevie split on May 29, 2020, which is much earlier than the date listed by Stevie in his petition. In his petition, Stevie reportedly listed the date of marriage as July 17, 2018, and the date of separation as of October 19, 2021. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The former couple has not revealed whether they signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married. They also have no kids together.

In the filing, Stevie also asked the court to terminate Faith’s right to collect spousal support from him — which is BOLD since he asked for spousal support himself. Many of their fans were wondering why The Good Guy would request spousal support in the first place.

Mind you, Stevie’s request for support came after he issued a public apology to his wife after a deeply disturbing video of him berating Faith for allegedly cheating surfaced.

“Happy holidays everybody,” said Stevie in the since-deleted Instagram post. “I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week and it showed me talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliating my wife. “I’d like to apologize and say sorry that I would allow someone to come in my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us.”

He also denied that his wife was unfaithful.

“Nah, she ain’t cheat,” he said. “I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you, Faith and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always.”

