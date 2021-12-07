Bossip Video

Infamous fire starter Jen Shah revealed some more ominous details about her co-star Mary Cosby’s scandalous church cult allegations and she sent shockwaves between the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

While shmoozing with Lisa Barlow on a juicy episode of #RHOSLC that aired on Dec. 4, Shah claimed that Cosby had pinched away at funds from her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church and that her devout members were so broke that they were left no choice but to apply for “food stamps.”

Barlow mentioned on a previous episode that her late friend Cameron Williams, who was one of Cosby’s former church members, developed “spiritual trauma” after he was manipulated into donating large amounts of money to the star’s church. There were even rumors that Cosby had allegedly referred to herself as “God” on more than one occasion.

Following the allegations, Barlow, Cosby, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay took a trip to Vail, Colorado where more questions emerged about Cosby’s allegedly fraudulent church goings. Vida Tequila founder Lisa relayed the gossip to the Housewives, which quickly led to some of the ladies bringing up Shah’s past wrongdoings.

“I heard a lot worse about Jen for a year and a half, and nobody listened, nobody believed a word I said! I am not going to sit here with no fact, I can’t go down this path without something concrete,” said Marks in response to the drama.

In an attempt to set the record straight, Barlow and the ladies went directly to Cosby to confront her about the allegations and she immediately clapped back.

“I don’t know why I would owe any of you an explanation. Why would it be a conversation? If I’m not able to speak up for myself, then my name shouldn’t be brought up,” she told the ladies. “To compare me with what’s going on with [Jen], well, that’s evil.” Cosby continued: “I’ve never ripped anyone off. I don’t need to. I was born in money, OK? I didn’t ask for it. It was given to me.”