Here’s An Exclusive First Look At Tahj Mowry In VH1’s Hot New Holiday Film “Let’s Get Merried”

We’re making merry and getting merried this holiday season!

We’re excited to share an exclusive clip from VH1’s upcoming holiday movie slate. “Let’s Get Merried” arrives next Monday and the concept is something we’ve never seen before!

Here’s the synopsis:

A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first… drinks!

WOW! Wild right? Check out an exclusive clip below:

Oh wow Tahj Mowry! We’re really excited for this one.

One of the dope things about “Let’s Get Merried,” is that it was executive produced by Eva Longoria and her production company UnbeliEVAble.

“From its inception, the UnbeliEVAble team and I have championed and uplifted fresh, diverse voices both in front and behind the camera, and to have ViacomCBS as a partner in this mission is very exciting,” says Eva Longoria, CEO UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. “I’m so proud to see our first project come to life with a diverse cast and first time Latina director Veronica Rodriguez in the driver’s seat.”

YES to content driven by women of color! Kudos to VH1 for delivering on ViacomCBS’ promise to develop 50 original movies with BIPOC and women first time directors.

We’re excited to see it. “Let’s Be Merried” was written by Sasha Perl-Raver, directed by Veronica Rodriguezand stars Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power, Savannah Basley.

The film was executive produced by Eva Longoria, Adriana Martinez Barron and Ben Spector; Lance Samuels, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Andrew Lutin, Trevor Rose and Marcia Lansdown with Donny Hugo Herran and Carlos Lugo as Executives in Charge of Production. The film was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, UnbeliEVAble Ent and Blue Ice Pictures.

“Let’s Get Merried” premieres Monday, December 13th at 9 PM ET/PT with additional films from the holiday slate premiering throughout November and December.

Are you excited for this one?