Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian is “barely in [her] own body” following news of Tristan Thompson’s most recent cheating scandal.

Khloé Kardashian and Halle Berry

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is firing back at claims from fans that she threw shade at Halle Berry during the People’s Choice Awards, saying she’s not in a good headspace right now and hinting at the current drama surrounding her relationship with serial cheater Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday, December 7, Khloé responded to a follower who accused her of looking uninterested as Berry, 55, accepted the People’s Icon Award at the show this week.

“Okay who saw that ‘I don’t care’ sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage, not cool man,” one person wrote on Twitter.

To that, Kardashian replied, “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.”

That’s when she hinted at the drama in her personal life, writing, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

This response from the reality star comes as she stepped out for the awards show less than one week after Thompson was named in a paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols. In the suit, the Houston-based personal trainer alleged that the basketball player is the father of her newborn son, who was conceived in March–when him and Khloé were still together.

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.