On Tuesday, December 7, Khloé responded to a follower who accused her of looking uninterested as Berry, 55, accepted the People’s Icon Award at the show this week.

“Okay who saw that ‘I don’t care’ sorta look on @khloekardashian when @halleberry was on stage, not cool man,” one person wrote on Twitter.

To that, Kardashian replied, “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.”

That’s when she hinted at the drama in her personal life, writing, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

This response from the reality star comes as she stepped out for the awards show less than one week after Thompson was named in a paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols. In the suit, the Houston-based personal trainer alleged that the basketball player is the father of her newborn son, who was conceived in March–when him and Khloé were still together.