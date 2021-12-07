Bossip Video

Poor thang! Tristan is putting Khloé through it AGAIN.

Khloé Kardashian split with her daughter True’s father, Tristan Thompson this summer after a long on-again, off-again journey that was marred by SEVERAL cheating scandals, including one that was just days before Kardashian birthed their daughter and another that involved Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite Thompson’s history of infidelity, sources say Khloé was upset about the recent reports regarding Thompson fathering a son with Maralee Nichols, since the source confirms, “they were still together” at the time the child was conceived. In legal documents, Nichols claims the baby was likely conceived while Thompson was in Houston celebrating his 30th birthday in March.

“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” a source told PEOPLE. “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.”

“It’s just a sad situation to her,” the source adds of Kardashian, 37, adding that her friends warned her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back, but she eventually did “because she always believed that he would change” and wanted to keep the family intact for True.

“She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people,” the source says.

The source claims the couple were doing great together during their family quarantine at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but that Khloe “knew things would change” once Thompson returned to the NBA.

“She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her,” says the source.

In addition to Khloe’s support, Thompson has also received support from the Kardashian/Jenner family.

“Khloe’s family always tried to support her,” they add. “They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”

Speaking of that heartbreak, US Weekly confirmed Nichols gave birth to a son on Thursday, December 2nd. The outlet also noted that Thompson initially ordered genetic testing for Nichols’ back in July before he filed an amended petition in a Texas court last month.

US Weekly is also reporting that Khloé’s family is rallying around her during this difficult time.

“[They] have been very supportive to her,” an insider tells US Weekly noting, “Even though Khloé is hurt, she’s staying strong and trying to move forward.”

The source adds that the former couple have been broken up for “many months and have been co-parenting together” since the split, and that they continue to show Thompson their support as well.

“Khloé’s family is supportive of her, but they are there for both Khloé and for Tristan,” the insider explained. “They’re both True’s parents and the family is supportive of both.”

In addition to 3-year-old True, Thompson, 30, is also father to a 4-year-old son Prince from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

What do you guys think of Khloé’s family supporting Tristan through this latest scandal?