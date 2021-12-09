Bossip Video

Hennessy is getting in the holiday spirit tonight.

Hennessy V.S.O.P is uniting celebrated influencers and trailblazers to challenge status quo and break down barriers with their “More is Made by the Many” dynamic livestream event. Hosted by actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, the event celebrates the power of embracing different perspectives when you come to the table with an open mind.

Lil Rel will lead dynamic conversations fueled by specially curated cards designed to spark discussion and challenge viewpoints on America’s most culturally relevant topics in art, music, fashion and culinary. Notable guests, including actress and activist Dascha Polanco, author and performing artist Alok Vaid-Menon, actress and producer Hailie Sahar, and more, will come to the table for an open exchange of perspectives that deepens understanding to expand self-potential.

Viewers aged 21+ are invited to tune in on Thursday, Dec. 9th at 9pm ET on Hennessy Facebook Live.

Just in time for holiday gatherings, Hennessy V.S.O.P is also releasing a limited edition “More is Made by the Many” cocktail kit, featuring the specially curated conversation card pack designed to spark discussions among your circle, your circle’s circle and beyond.

Available via CocktailCourier.com (SRP $165.99), the kit includes Hennessy’s new original “More is Made by the Many” conversation card pack, elevated glassware, and the bar tools and ingredients to create a signature V.S.O.P Negroni cocktail for the occasion.

Hennessy V.S.O.P invites everyone to join the conversation tonight by using the “More is Made the Many” conversation cards with Snap AR or sharing perspectives with #MorebyMany #HennessyVSOP.