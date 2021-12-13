Denzel Washington not knowing who you are must be a huge hit to the ego, but Damson Idris is taking it like a champ.
In a recent red carpet interview for his upcoming film, A Journal For Jordan, Denzel Washington gets asked about one of Hollywood’s most promising new talents: Damson Idris.
Rising to fame while playing his breakout role as Franklin Saint on the FX show Snowfall, Idris has been compared to Denzel by a lot of folks, even auditioning to play his son in the 2016 film, Fences. Plus, he went viral earlier this month when he posted a video of him impersonating the iconic actor.
It’s safe to say Washington is someone the young actor really admires, but unfortunately for him, the feeling isn’t mutual…at least, not yet.
When the interviewer on the red carpet asked him about the comparisons and Idris’ public admiration for him, Denzel was noticeably confused.
“Who are you talking about,” Denzel said in the video. “I don’t know who that is.”
The interviewer was obviously surprised, going on to say, “You got to know who he is.”
That’s when Washington turned to a man behind him to asking about the actor, with some fans saying it sounded as though Denzel called him “Dancin’” Idris when asking the question.
“No disrespect Damson, no disrespect,” Washington said as the interviewer moved on.
The exchange ended up going viral on social media, with fans laughing at Washington’s complete oblivion to Idris’ existence. Of course, the video eventually made it’s way to Idris, who jokingly changed his name on Twitter to “Dancin Address.”
“Call me Dancin Address from now on,” he joked. “I won’t answer to anything else.”
Pure comedy.
