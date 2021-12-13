Bossip Video

Denzel Washington not knowing who you are must be a huge hit to the ego, but Damson Idris is taking it like a champ.

In a recent red carpet interview for his upcoming film, A Journal For Jordan, Denzel Washington gets asked about one of Hollywood’s most promising new talents: Damson Idris.

Rising to fame while playing his breakout role as Franklin Saint on the FX show Snowfall, Idris has been compared to Denzel by a lot of folks, even auditioning to play his son in the 2016 film, Fences. Plus, he went viral earlier this month when he posted a video of him impersonating the iconic actor.

It’s safe to say Washington is someone the young actor really admires, but unfortunately for him, the feeling isn’t mutual…at least, not yet.

When the interviewer on the red carpet asked him about the comparisons and Idris’ public admiration for him, Denzel was noticeably confused.