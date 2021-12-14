Bossip Video

Married “Love and Marriage Huntsville” stars Marsau and LaTisha Scott appear to be putting on a united front following cheating allegations being made online.

Marsau and his brother Maurice Scott were said to be allegedly creeping on their wives in the past while they took a questionable guys trip to ATL, where their now-divorced buddy Martell’s mistress, Arionne, was present.

The cheating claims were made on Sunday by Arionne Curry, the woman who had a baby with close friend to the Scotts, Martell Holt, while he was still married to his ex-wife, Melody Holt.

On her Instagram story, Arionne made claims that Maurice had been “sexing” a woman in Atlanta circa 2015 when she met up with Martell on a “guys” trip. She also insinuated that Marsau was being an alleged creep, but claimed to “spare” him due to him having” nice things to say about her” on TV during part two of #LAMH’s reunion special.

Fast forward to Monday, Marsau denied Curry’s creepin’ insinuation in a comment responding to a fan on Facebook. In his response, Marsau hinted that both Martell and Arionne — who were creepin’ around for years before his wife knew anything — are both known to be “liars.”

“Right because these two are honest people,” wrote Marsau saracastically. “With all the stuff they said about each other, TRUST ME, if they had something truthful about us you woulda been knew. Or – you can keep waiting for those receipts… BTW – this is year 3 on those receipts.”

“Love And Marriage Huntsville” has aired on OWN since 2019 and as Marsau pointed out, there’s no solid evidence of him cheating, only salacious rumors.

LaTisha also responded to a commenter who suggested Arionne had “tea” on her marriage, and she swiftly shut it down.

“And the question is why is it Martell or his girl with information on my marriage??? wrote LaTisha. “We good over here.”

Yes, they are good, but we have to ask — Where is Martell??? The father of four has been fairly quiet since his multiyear mistress went on a “tea” spree. After initially thanking and tagging the woman for taking a picture from the guy’s trip in question, Martell went silent.

Instead, he’s promoting a new children’s book titled “Plane Ride to Canada” written by himself and three of the four children he shares with his ex-wife Melody.

Why do YOU think he’s being silent?