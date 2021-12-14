Enter the Issaverse

We have no idea how “Insecure” ends but we’re leaning toward Issa finding her happy as a successful single woman with Nathan and Lawrence in her rearview mirror.

Orrrr maybe she ends up with Lawrence (who she’s STILL stuck on despite his baby with Condola) or new boo Nathan who just doesn’t seem like the best longterm option.

It’s this central dilemma at the heart of Issa’s swoon-worthy daydream sequence that cleverly mirrors her actual life as burgeoning media maven Issa Rae.

In separate fantasies (courtesy of Mirror Issa), Issa sees what happens when she chooses the Nothing But Water career path vs. collabing with rising star Crenshawn.

We see her as a sought after success making speaking appearances, helping her beloved community, and living the boo’d up life with Nathan.

Naturally, Lawrence pops up in the fantasy scenarios that also include Tyra Banks, Ty Dolla $ign and Elaine Welteroth appearing at different levels of her success.

“Neither job gave her 100 percent of what she wanted,” said Executive Producer Amy Aniobi in an interview with TVLine. “When she chose NBW, she didn’t get to work with Ty Dolla $ign, Crenshawn did. And when she chose Crenshawn, NBW got Ty Dolla $ign. Either way, there is no right path. There’s just the path you choose.”

With only two episodes left, it’s clear we’ll get a happy ending. Just not the one we’re expecting.

“Season 5 really is about our favorite characters coming full circle and experiencing growth,” said “Insecure” story editor and writer Mike Gauyo. “They are seeing reflections of themselves and figuring out what their next steps are. The universe is holding up a mirror to their lives, and because they are older and wiser, now is the time to look at those reflections and course correct their paths. Everyone is figuring out what they want to do and going for it.”

Do you think Issa ends up choosing herself over Lawrence and Nathan?