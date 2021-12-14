Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated becoming a college graduate with gifts, good friends, and good drinks. The hottie who graduated Saturday from Texas Southen University with her bachelor’s degree in Health Administration celebrated the momentous occasion with loved ones and custom cocktails via D’USSE.

Meg told RollingStone that she went to dinner and “had a little party at the restaurant” to celebrate, and we’ve got photos and details on what went down.

After Meg got her degree, D’USSE Cognac hosted an intimate dinner for the Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, and entrepreneur in extravagant fashion.

The party took place at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Houston, TX which brought together Megan’s closest friends and family, where they spent the evening toasting to her successes and accomplishments with D’USSE XO and customized D’USSE cocktails.

Drinks included “Thee Graduate”, “Diploma” and “Thee Tiger” in honor of her alma mater’s mascot.

To commemorate her academic achievements – the self-proclaimed “Cognac Queen” – was surprised with a custom cake on behalf of D’USSE created by prominent celebrity baker and creative director, Miriam Milord of BCakeNY and local Houston baker, Tiffani Janelle.

The cake featured a grad cap with Megan’s infamous slogan, “Real Hot Girl Sh*t,” Texas Southern University’s school emblem atop a three-tier cake, D’USSE-infused buttercream frosting, a special photo from Megan’s Graduation photoshoot, and the words, “Standout With No Handout.”

In addition to sipping and celebrating, Meg was also lavished with gifts from her Hot Boy boo Pardison Fontaine.

Meg’s “Hot Girl Summer” saboteur gifted her a customized letterman jacket with her first name on the front and TSU’s insignia on the right breast. On the back, the jacket read TSU, not for Texas State University, but for “The Stallion University.” That’s not all however, Pardi also gifted the Hot Girl icy baubles and Chanel.

So sweet!

Congrats again to Megan Thee Graduate!