Candace Parker is sharing BIG news with the world. The WNBA superstar, 35, announced on Tuesday, that she and her partner Anna Petrakova are expecting a baby.

Not only that, but the basketball player who keeps her private life under wraps, also announced that she and Anna, who is a Russian basketball player, are married and actually have been for two years.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….” Candace captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. Related Stories Sure, Jan: Candace Parker Scholarly Schools Shaq On The Finer Points Of How To Properly Play Professional Basketball “To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together.”

She also sent a heartfelt note to her wife and expressed her excitement over them expecting their first baby as a couple while shouting out her daughter Lailaa, 12, who’s “pumped to be a big sister.”

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows “Song Cry” already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

In several of the shots, you can see a beaming Anna cradling her pregnant belly.

Swipe to see!

Very, very sweet!

The Chicago Sky captain/WNBA Champion was previously married her daughter’s father, former NBA player Shelden Williams. The couple wed in 2008 and divorced in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since then, Candace was thought to be a single woman—but she’s clearly been enveloped in love and living happily with her partner.

Good for her!

Congrats to Candace, Anna, and big sis-to-be Lailaa!