Bossip Video

One thing 50 Cent knows how to do well is produce a good show.

Starz & 50 Cent are developing a drama series centered on the life of African Warrior Queen Nzinga with “American Gods” star Yetide Badaki set to star in the main role.

The series is based in 17th century Angola and according to Deadline, it’s described as an “African warrior drama.” The show follows Badaki’s transformation from an innocent princess to a fearless warrior.

“If you liked the movie 300 your gonna love this,” said Fif about the upcoming project.

Also, executive producing will be Badaki, Jackson, Steven S. DeKnight, and Mo Abudu.

50 Cent already has a number of successful shows on Starz such as “Power”, and the spin-off’s “Power Book II: Ghost”, “Raising Kanan”, and Tommy Egan’s spin-off, “Power Book IV: Force”, set to air in February 2022. 50 also has “BMF”, based on the life and actual events of two brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T.

According to 50 Cent also in the works is a Snoop Dogg documentary with the working title of “Murder Was The Case.” The documentary will be based around Snoop’s trial for the first-degree murder of Phili Woldermariam in 1993. However, there’s no release date at this time.

Also in the works is the development of “A Moment in Time: The Massacre”, which follows the rivalry between 50 Cent and The Game.

It’s safe to say 50 Cent is heading into the new year a very busy man and we’re excited to see everything come together.

Will you be tuning in to his new shows? Let us know below!