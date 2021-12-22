Bossip Video

Marvel finally releases the trailer for Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

By now, you’ve heard just how amazing Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been received by the fans. Its a rollercoaster of emotions that spans 20 years of Spider-Man, including three different iterations of the beloved character.

While the movie is an ending for Tom Holland’s high school saga, it’s completely the opposite for Dr. Strange. At the end of the movie, one of the post credit scenes is the trailer for Dr. Strange Into The Multiverse Of Madness. The trailer is every bit of perfection Marvel fans could want. We see three different Dr. Stranges and we also pick up with Wanda after she trapped innocent people in their hometown.

From this teaser, one thing is for certain: Dr. Strange will pay for the spells he’s cast from Avengers: Infinity War until now. He is the biggest threat to everyone and must save the world from himself. The movie has undergone multiple delays, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, it will be in theaters on May 6. Hopefully, we don’t have anymore COVID delays because with Marvel, it delays the entire timeline by almost half a year.

You can watch the first trailer below.