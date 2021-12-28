Bossip Video

What is actually going on?

With new information comes new advice but we’d be a damn lie to act like we’re not a bit flummoxed by the CDC’s latest recommendation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ABCNews, the Center for Disease Control is now suggesting that those who have tested positive for coronavirus only have to quarantine for 5 days IF they are asymptomatic. KEY WORD, “IF”!

Don’t be out here positive as hell, smoking hookah, and passing around blunts. Part of the reason that people are so confused, cynical, and quite frankly, annoyed with this new advice is that things that they were once adamant about, have now given way to less stringent “restrictions”.

But again, new information, new advice.

The change in guidance is based on data which shows that “the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” according to the CDC.

Under these new guidelines, those who have contracted COVID-19 AND are asymptomatic can leave isolation after five days provided that they continue to wear a mask to avoid any potential transmission to others. Which sounds a lot like, “just stay yo’ a** inside and stay the hell away from people with yo’ sick a**!”

Take heed…