Where is Pete Davidson???

It looks like Kanye West is all the way serious about Kim Kardashian “running right back to him” despite their ongoing divorce.

The Life of Pablo hitmaker has purchased a $4.5 million house right across the street from his ex-wife, according to The Daily Mail who first reported on the completely normal behavior. Ye’s new pad is swanky too! The 3651 square-foot property reportedly boasts 5-bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Located in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills community, the new house also features a large outdoor swimming pool in addition to “a horse corral.” The big purchase comes almost two months after the Chicago native listed his super modern $3.7 million crib following Kim’s divorce filing.

As for the reality star, it appears as though the SKIMS founder is still residing in the home that she and the Grammy-award-winning producer renovated together. The property, which Kim nows owns, was a contentious source of drama between the former pair during their pre-divorce settlement talks. A confidante close to KimYe told Cosmopolitan back in January that the 40-year-old wanted Kanye to turn over the house because “that’s where the kids are based and growing up.”

The source added:

“That is their home. She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

Cosmopolitan noted that the two reportedly spent a whopping $60 million on the home they once shared.

Additionally, Yahoo News reported that the KKW beauty founder spent a cool $23 million snagging the property back from the rapper. Well, hopefully, the move is all for the sake of their adorable kiddos and not another attempt to steal back Kimmy Cakes.

Kanye shares four beautiful children with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, along with their two sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Let’s see how this goes!