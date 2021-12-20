Bossip Video

Fans of Yung Miami are trying to figure out whether or not she and Diddy’s alleged romance went sour or they actually never even dated after the City Girl shut down a question about them ever being in a relationship.

Over the weekend, The City Girls performed in Chicago for Big Jam, where they sat with radio personalities Kendra G and Leon Rogers for interview questions. That’s when Yung Miami was asked directly, “did you, or are you dating Diddy?”

The City Girl answered with little hesitation, ‘no.’

Rumors that Diddy and Yung Miami were in an entanglement start after they were pictured holding hands on her Instagram page earlier this year. In the weeks following, Yung Miami spent a lot of time around the mogul, twerking it up poolside at Diddy’s crib and then posting and deleting a video of herself dropping her cakes into Diddy’s lap on IG.

Yung Miami then re-sparked Diddy dating rumors last month after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself frolicking on the beach next to a mystery man who looked a lot like Diddy from behind as he sat under a cabana near the beach shore.

Although his head is facing away from the camera, Yung Miami appeared to confirm Puff’s identity when she added to her Instagram caption, “real pretty and sadity,” which appeared to be a clear reference to her lyrics in “Rap Freaks,” where she shouted Diddy out by name.

“I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy I like bad boys, no h*e shit, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches.”

Do YOU think Diddy and Yung Miami were never involved or does it sound like she was just protecting her privacy by saying ‘no’?