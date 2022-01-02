During Thursday’s episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen finally revealed what her former husband Scottie Pippen thought of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley.
The reality star teared up as she addressed her former marriage during a conversation with costar Lisa Hochstein, which occurred as Larsa discussed her desire to sell her family’s longtime home. She called the decision to move on from the property a “sad” occasion.
“I think it’s just hard because we are a family,” the mother of four said, adding that it’s been “three years” since they filed for divorce for the second time in 2018. She and Scottie previously split in 2015 before reconciling in 2017.
In response to her tears, Lisa suggested that Larsa may be more driven to finalize the divorce once she’s in a more “serious relationship.” That’s when she asked whether the NBA legend gets “upset” when he hears about her dating life.
And at 56 years old, Scottie Pippen is still just as petty as ever.
“When [my ex] Malik [Beasley] got 90 days or something in jail, he sent it to me,” she revealed. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
Larsa was first linked to the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player in November 2020, but in April, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four months of dating.
“They’re friends and still in communication but are not together,” a source said at the time. “Distance played a role in the breakup.”
In the midst of their relationship making headlines, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail in February for one felony count of threats of violence. In August, he was released after serving 78 days.
In addition to addressing her short-lived relationship with Malik, the Real Housewives of Miami star also further talked about the end of her marriage to Scottie.
“Going through my divorce, I felt really guilty,” she said in the episode during a confessional. “I felt like I let my family down, even though other people on the outside thought like, ‘Oh, you have everything. Why are you not happy? You have everything.’ And I’m like, ‘But the things I really need to feel good about myself are not things that you would see.’ Like, there’s stuff that goes on in our home and most people don’t know what really goes on in your home.”
She continued, “We were fighting a whole lot. It just didn’t work anymore. We kind of were living two separate lives. I was in one state, he was in another. We just kept purposely missing each other. But then, we were still together. I didn’t want to stay in a relationship that didn’t work. But you’re always a mom, that never changes. You might be married, you might be divorced, but you’re always a mom.”
