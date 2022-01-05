Happy Founders’ Day!

We couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating the dapper gentlemen of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for their 111 years of service, scholarship, shoulder-shimmies, seductive pelvic gyrations, aggressive lip-licking and impressive achievements as the enviable pretty boys of the Divine 9.

Founded in 1911 on the campus of Indiana University, the storied organization was the first intercollegiate Fraternity incorporated as a national body and remains the only Greek letter organization with its Alpha Chapter on Indiana University’s campus.

As the second oldest Black Greek Letter Fraternity, it’s amassed over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters across the world.

Local chapters participate in community outreach activities to feed the homeless, provide scholarships to young people matriculating to college, serve as mentors to young men, participate in blood drives, serve as hosts of seminars for public health awareness, and more.

Nationally, Kappa Alpha Psi ® has hosted summer enrichment camps and provided funds for St. Jude Medical Research Center to assist in the fight against childhood diseases by raising more than $1 Million.

Internationally, Kappa Alpha Psi® members have answered the call to service by proudly serving our military and raising funds to assist those in need following natural disasters around the world.

Notable members include Ralph Abernathy, Wilt Chamberlin, Montell Jordan, Benjamin Jealous, Oscar Robertson, Cedric the Entertainer, Arthur Ashe, Mike Tomlin, Gayle Sayers, Adrian Fenty, Robert S. Abbott, Bennie Thompson, Donald Byrd, Johnnie Cochran, Ed Gardner, Smokie Norful, John Singleton, Tom Bradley, Bob Johnson, John Conyers, Alcee Hastings, Lerone Bennett, Jr., Kwame Jackson, Bill Russell, Tavis Smiley, Marvin Sapp, Colin Kaepernick, and many more.

