Bossip Video

Ari Lennox is dealing with some unexpected backlash after sharing her heartfelt tweets about a trip she took to Ghana.

The singer’s name started trending on Twitter on Friday after some users didn’t like the way she talked about her trip to the West African country.

Lennox had only wonderful things to say, one of them being that Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world and that she wanted to purchase a home there. She also tweeted, “My heart ached/ aches for my ancestors.”

The Washington D.C. native went on to share a photo from her trip and continued to talk about her experience in a series of tweets. While most fans found her thoughts to be positive, some people dragged her for the tweets, which prompted her to delete everything she posted about the adventure on Twitter along with a photo from the trip off of her Instagram.

Some of the tweets criticizing Ari read, “Are your ancestors even from Ghana?” Another user wrote, “I’m back again. This woman thinks she’s in Wakanda. This is too corny. Omg.”

Of course, people also came to the singer’s defense, wondering what’s wrong with her sharing a positive message about Ghana.

“Africans really bullied Ari Lennox into deleting pics of her Ghana visit. Wtf?” one user wrote. “Y’all complain that we make a mockery of Africans but when we try to appreciate the beauty of the continent, y’all say no to that too. SMDH.”

Overall, most fans were on Ari’s side, confused at what she did wrong–but the backlash was enough for the singer to take a step back.

Ari’s final word on the situation came when she stood her ground, saying that nothing social media says about her tweets can take away what she actually feels. She also claims she is giving her passwords to her team in an effort to stay offline and avoid the negativity.