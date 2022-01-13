“In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt.”

YIIIIIKES!

A peeved Bernstein is not just annoyed by Hough and Blackburn, but he’s also vowing to get back Nicki’s $300,000 in legal fees while comparing the logic of the sexual assault accuser and her attorney to that of his pet labradoodle’s.

“You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law.”

Earlier this summer, Minaj and her husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty were being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story.

Kenneth’s part of the lawsuit is still pending.

As previously reported Tyrone Blackburn is also representing several women who are accusing T.I. and Tiny of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.”

What do YOU think about Nicki’s attorney’s response to the dismissed lawsuit?