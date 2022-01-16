Kanye continued, “I done call Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson],” he continues. “He asked Khloé [why] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?”

Not long after sharing the emotional video, Ye was spotted at Chicago’s party, looking unbothered as he munched on an ice cream cone and talked to Kris Jenner. That’s when it was revealed that the event was a joint birthday celebration with Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

In a video recorded after the party, Kanye thanked Travis for giving him directions to the party, also thanking Kylie for going past security and letting him in.

He also mentions communication and says these are conversations that need to be had, alluding to the idea that he wants to talk to Kim about these things instead of just dealing with security.

Interestingly enough, according to reports from Page Six, sources say Kim was “shocked” by Kanye’s videos, claiming they previously agreed to host two separate birthday parties for Chicago.

“Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4,” the insider told the publication. “They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea. Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

Clearly, this whole situation is far from over.