The Real MVP

We stan Her Royal Fineness Savannah James who re-shattered the internet with a stunning slay in 16arlington and Gianvito Rossi that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.

“GODDESS Queen!! Lucky Black man I am. SHEESH she’s BAD!! It’s gone be a great week when you start it off with a Monday like this!” he captioned under the clip that was viewed over a million times.

This comes months after the unproblematic mother and wife stunned in a neon green dress that stirred up heart eye hysteria across social media while proving, yet again, that she’s the baddest NBA wife, maybe ever.

At this point, it’s safe to say no one is touching Savannah who celebrated her 8th anniversary with LeBron this past September.

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago,” James captioned his post. “Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾”

Savannah also posted an anniversary message to her hubby on the social media platform.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!!” Savannah gushed. ” 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid 💕💕💕💕💕”

While LeBron and Savannah have been married for eight years, they got engaged in 2011 and have been nearly inseparable since meeting during their high school days in Akron, Ohio.

The pair are parents to a daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 16, who don’t get in the way when mommy wants to slay.

“They’re not rewarded for mediocrity. I believe that my kids can do anything they put their minds to,” she said in an interview with Essence before adding, “We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio. You can look at it as a very good thing because maybe we don’t understand what we could be. But to me, that’s much more stressful — it takes much more energy rather than just being yourself. And I feel like that’s definitely rubbed off on our kids.”

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were fine like Savannah James? Tell us down below and enjoy the hysteria over Savannah’s latest viral slay on the flip.