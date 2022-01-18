The Real MVP
We stan Her Royal Fineness Savannah James who re-shattered the internet with a stunning slay in 16arlington and Gianvito Rossi that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.
“GODDESS Queen!! Lucky Black man I am. SHEESH she’s BAD!! It’s gone be a great week when you start it off with a Monday like this!” he captioned under the clip that was viewed over a million times.
This comes months after the unproblematic mother and wife stunned in a neon green dress that stirred up heart eye hysteria across social media while proving, yet again, that she’s the baddest NBA wife, maybe ever.
At this point, it’s safe to say no one is touching Savannah who celebrated her 8th anniversary with LeBron this past September.
“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago,” James captioned his post. “Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾”
Savannah also posted an anniversary message to her hubby on the social media platform.
“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!!” Savannah gushed. ” 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid 💕💕💕💕💕”
While LeBron and Savannah have been married for eight years, they got engaged in 2011 and have been nearly inseparable since meeting during their high school days in Akron, Ohio.
The pair are parents to a daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 16, who don’t get in the way when mommy wants to slay.
“They’re not rewarded for mediocrity. I believe that my kids can do anything they put their minds to,” she said in an interview with Essence before adding, “We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio. You can look at it as a very good thing because maybe we don’t understand what we could be. But to me, that’s much more stressful — it takes much more energy rather than just being yourself. And I feel like that’s definitely rubbed off on our kids.”
What’s the first thing you’d do if you were fine like Savannah James? Tell us down below and enjoy the hysteria over Savannah’s latest viral slay on the flip.
“Real G’s move in silence like lasagn *That’s all I could think of for a caption” – soooo fine
Since Savannah James is trending… pic.twitter.com/ZreEn6Jhf4
— Nate Kirshenbaum (@natekirsh) January 17, 2022
“Since Savannah James is trending…” – still can’t believe this happened
Savannah James is very pretty.
I'm about to start referring to LeBron as Savannah James husband https://t.co/s0tIEYODLl
— Kaio-Ken & Valyrian Steel (@RatchetSensei) January 17, 2022
“Savannah James is very pretty.
I’m about to start referring to LeBron as Savannah James husband” – that would be fair
With all due respect, Savannah James…. pic.twitter.com/OGTG0sztGR
— Bojack & Regular Show Fan Account (@Cam_Unstoppable) January 17, 2022
“With all due respect, Savannah James….” – no lies told
I’ve watched that Savannah James video 20 times…and I don’t plan on stopping.
— Queen Jaso🧜🏽♀️ (@lilcooljas) January 17, 2022
“I’ve watched that Savannah James video 20 times…and I don’t plan on stopping” – 100 times for us
Yall was trippin over ayesha when Savannah exists. Wild https://t.co/JztRT3MEsF
— chris. (@_justchr1s) December 27, 2021
“Yall was trippin over ayesha when Savannah exists. Wild” – mannnnn
Savannah James is the prettiest basketball wife hands down. I don’t have to see the rest of them to know.
— Dev (@devinwyatt_) January 18, 2022
“Savannah James is the prettiest basketball wife hands down. I don’t have to see the rest of them to know” – easily
