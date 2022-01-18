Bossip Video

Poor thang! Kim Kardashian is trying to keep cool no matter how much Kanye West keeps wilding out.

After seven years of matrimony-dom, Kimmy Cakes is going through divorce hell with Ye following her February 2021 filing to split from the musician/designer.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to Kardashian says the former pair, “have been in a better place.”

Well duh.

“It’s a lot of drama right now,” the source says. “Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn’t want the kids to know what’s going on.” “It’s all getting very complicated,” the insider adds.

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, share four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, however West recently alleged that Kim and other family members attempted to keep him from attending Chicago and Stormi’s 4th birthday party this past weekend. Despite those claims, another source tells PEOPLE West is “always welcome and does come to family events.”

West did eventually end up at Chicago’s celebration, and even appeared in photos and videos family members posted of the event.

But he has also been vocal about other instances where he feels he was being kept from his children. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked West revealed he had a dispute with Kardashian’s security team after they refused to allow him into Kardashian’s home with daughter North.

A source close to Kardashian said that while many of West’s claims in the interview are “false,” he was in fact “not allowed inside” the star’s home that day, but said security “didn’t stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off.”

“He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission,” the source said, adding that Kardashian “has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”

The insider elaborated that those boundaries “became necessary” due to “several incidents” where West upset Kardashian’s family, friends, and staff with his “recent unannounced visits.”

Yikes! Can you imagine having your problematic ex-husband living just feet away from your home and constantly trying to test your boundaries? Do you think the new Hulu show is going to be a reality TV version of “War Of The Roses”?

Do you think Kim K should be applauded for staying quiet amid the drama or do you believe Ye’s stories, that she’s only being manipulative behind the scenes and keeping him from fathering his kids in the way that he feels is best?

All we know is this divorce is a hot a$$ mess and we hope for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s sakes that they work things out as peacefully and amicably as possible SOON.