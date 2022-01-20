On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.

On Wednesday’s episode, viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon…

and Jasmina and Michael blend their families at their reception.

While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.

“So are you a pet lover?” asks Jasmina who’s a dog owner. “Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responds Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.

Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.

The reveal ultimately leaves Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina says during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

Will Michael be able to make time for Jasmina? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/o6PownwcVR — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 20, 2022

Jasmina: What are your hours?

Michael: I'm never home.

Experts: He'll make a great, attentive husband!#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs — Ruby's Granddaughter (@lizzyemcee) January 20, 2022

That could DEF be a problem.

Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their mother while welcoming her to the family.

So sweet!

Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?

While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.

