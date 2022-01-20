Bossip Video
On Married At First Sight, the weddings continued, some for better and some for much, much, worse.

On Wednesday’s episode, viewers saw “mushy and gushy” Katina catch the feels during her first dance with Olajuwon

Katina And Olajuwon Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

and Jasmina and Michael blend their families at their reception.

Married At First Sight Boston, MAFS, Married At First Sight

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

While getting to know each other, the topic of pets came up and it led to an awkward conversation about Michael’s apparently VERY busy schedule.

“So are you a pet lover?” asks Jasmina who’s a dog owner.

“Yes, but my schedule is so crazy. I don’t see how I could really care for a dog,” responds Michael before revealing that he gets up for work at 4 a.m. every morning and comes home at 7 p.m.

Michael who’s a personal trainer is apparently BOOKED and BUSY in the gym with all of Boston and even takes some clients on the weekends.

The reveal ultimately leaves Jasmina wondering if her new husband will have time for her, something #MAFS fans wondered as well.

“In my past relationships, I’ve had a bad habit of being with people that are just emotionally unavailable,” Jasmina says during a confessional. “I deserve someone who will put me first and really wants the same thing that I want. Marriage, to me, is definitely not a joke. I take it very seriously.”

 

That could DEF be a problem.

Despite Michael’s busy schedule issue, viewers are still holding out hope for the couple and they enjoyed a heartwarming moment when Jasmina met Michael’s sisters. The sisters sweetly gave Jasmina a breast cancer pin in remembrance of their mother while welcoming her to the family.

 

MAFS Boston

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

MAFS Boston

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

 

So sweet!

Do YOU think Jasmina and Michael will make it?

While there’s hope for these two, some viewers think newlyweds Alyssa and Chris will soon be on the outs.

Married At First Sight Boston, MAFS, Married At First Sight

Source: Courtney Hizey Photography / Kinetic Content

 

Hit the flip to see why.

Gold boot rocking Alyssa had high hopes going into her blind wedding to Chris but after meeting her man at the altar the hopeful bride lost some steam.

As previously reported Alyssa has been open about wanting to be attracted to her spouse and she personally told BOSSIP that “everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband” and she “sticks by what she said.” 

She reiterated that ahead of meeting her husband Chris and told her bridesmaids that she hopes her husband is “tall and tan” and “hot.”

“Physical appearance and personality are super important,” said Alyssa on #MAFS. “For me, there needs to be a physical attraction. I am hoping to walk down the aisle and be happy with what I see at the end of it. I hope he is too!”

At one point she also made a comment about “taking care of her teeth” and not wanting to date a man with a “snaggle tooth.” With that in mind, viewers wondered if the bride would be pleased with the realtor that the experts matched her with.

After initially seeming okay with her new husband, viewers noticed that Alyssa seemed a bit uncomfortable as the night continued. While taking post-wedding photos, Chris told Alyssa about his love for disc golf which is a hybrid of frisbee and golf.

Alyssa looked less than impressed as Chris proudly shared that he’s the Vice President of the New England disc golf association.

“Oh my f***g God,” said Alyssa. “I would let him teach me how to play but I don’t think it will be an activity of mine that I take up.”

Poor girl!

Later on, Alyssa got especially antsy when asked by the groomsmen about her first impression of Chris who she said has a “kind vibe.”

And when Chris’ groomsmen remarked that Chris is a “natural teacher” who can sometimes come off “condescending”, Alyssa seemed completely over it.

“In instances when Chris seems overbearing or he’s drilling down on something that maybe you’re not interested in, maybe just change the subject,” said one of the groomsmen. “He likes to monologue.”

“Don’t be afraid to stick to your guns,” added another one of Chris’ friends.

 

With that, things got AWKWARD and Alyssa told Chris that she “wasn’t feeling” certain comments and ultimately refused to share a room with him on their wedding night.

“There are certain things that have been said that don’t sit right with me,” said Alyssa.

Chris then apologized and Alyssa said that she “wanted to get some sleep” because “it’s been a super long day.”

 

Yikes!

Last night Alyssa was shaded on social media by not only #MAFS viewers but by the actual officiant of her wedding who called her “cold-hearted.”

BURN!

 

What do YOU think about Alyssa and Chris? Will Alyssa give her groom a chance?

