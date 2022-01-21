Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is calling out a costar over her audaciously anti-Black Facebook posts. As previously reported Jennie Nguyen issued a “#HateIsAVirus” statement and apologized after her disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement went viral.

Now a fellow housewife is issuing a statement of her own, and it’s scathing.

Jen Shah is calling out Jennie for her “disingenuous apology.”

In an Instagram post Jen said she was “infuriated” by Jennie and decided to “stand up” for her Black family; her Black husband Sharrieff “Coach” Shah and her Black sons, Sharrieff Shah Jr. and Omar.

“I rarely believe what I see or hear online. I know firsthand what it feels like to be judged without evidence or an admission of guilt,” wrote Shah. “However, since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.”

Shah continued,

“It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded social justice issues that plague our country. I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issued. Needless to say, we have some real sh*t to talk about.”

Interestingly enough Jen Shah previously made headlines for saying that the treatment she’s received by white women on #RHSOLC is like “having a knee on her neck.” The housewife who’s facing conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud charges, denied however that she was making a George Floyd comparison.

Fellow Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Meredith Marks has also spoken out in response to Jennie Nguyen’s post.

After initially posting “VILE” on her Twitter while noting that she “couldn’t speak out further” Marks followed up with an MLK quote.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” posted the housewife on her Twitter. “Negative commentary rooted in prejudice regarding one’s race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality or gender is vile and should never be tolerated.”

What do YOU think about the ladies of #RHOSLC’s reactions to Jennie Nguyen’s racist posts?