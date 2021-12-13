Bossip Video

The heated tension between Mary Cosby and Jen Shah came to a boiling point on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

On an episode that aired on Dec. 5, Cosby’s fellow castmate, Lisa Barlow, finally confronted the housewife about some of the questionable allegations surfacing around her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in addition to a few of her holy members. As BOSSIP previously reported, during a private pow-wow with Barlow, infamous fire starter Jen Shah brought forth some startling rumors that alleged the faith-bound pastor of draining funds from her church, leaving her devout followers no choice but to rely on Uncle Sam for food stamps.

Shah, also claimed that she heard hearsay about Cosby referring to herself as “God” on more than one occasion.

Barlow finally spilled the beans to Cosby about the chit-chatter during the housewives’ getaway to Vail, Colorado, and of course, the Pentecostal First Lady clapped back at Shah’s rumors, calling them “heartless.”

She then slammed the direct response marketing enthusiast comparing her to a “Mexican Thug” regarding her pending charges of wire fraud. Shah was arrested back in March after she was accused of running a nationwide marketing scheme through her company.

“It’s not fair to put me with someone so…like, when I think about Jen, I see a heartless…I see a thug,” Mary told Lisa. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”

Yikes!

Now, it appears as though Cosby is attempting to clean up on aisle six with a public apology about the offensive comment. People are pointing out that the style of font in the public apology also looks a LOT like an invitation to a wedding or gala.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of ‘RHOSLC.’ I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” Cosby’s statement on Instagram read. “I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand,” she continued. “I’ve lived it daily my entire life.” Cosby added: “It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me. My comment was reckless. Unintentional. I am sorry!”

The drama continues!

Jen Shah has yet to respond to Cosby’s apology, but Lisa Barlow took to Twitter after the ordeal and shunned the churchwoman for her racist remarks, tweeting that “she should be ashamed of herself,” according to Page Six.

A few heated social media goers also lit into Cosby for her offensive remarks.

One rattled social media goer on Twitter wrote: “Mary Cosby is absolutely unhinged. There’s something deeply wrong with her. With that being said though, wow what an episode.”

While another user commented: “Mary’s derogatory comments on last night’s #RHOSLC are indefensible.”

Did you watch the latest episode of RHOSLC? Do you think Cosby’s apology was sincere? Sound off in the comments!