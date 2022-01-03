Bossip Video

Another day, another bit of bizarre behavior from Bravolebrities.

On Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, newbie Jennie Nguyen confronted Mary Cosby for comments she made to her about loving her “slanted eyes.” The new housewife who is of Vietnamese descent first expressed frustration to her husband Duy about the comment before confronting Mary in person.

During housewife Whitney Rose’s brand relaunch party, Jennie gathered the rest of the ladies and put Mary on blast while returning a gift of Christian Louboutin shoes because the gift “wasn’t genuine.”

As Jennie was telling Mary that she was “insulted” by the “slanted eyes” comment, Mary seemed shocked and somehow reiterated the comment again.

“Really? I love slanted eyes!” said the woman of God noting that she didn’t “mean any harm” by her statement. “I didn’t mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it’s a compliment,” she added.

Jennie, however, didn’t back down.

“You can say things differently, like, I love your beautiful eyes. But when you reference ‘I love your slanted eyes,’ you know, it’s very insulting to me.”

Mary eventually apologized noting that she didn’t want to “go down that road”—but things were far from over the Pentecostal Pastor.

The other ladies noted that Mary made other remarks that she never took accountability for.

“I’m very uncomfortable with saying, like, racially derogatory things, and I feel like everyone’s just kind of letting it go,” said Whitney Rose while Lisa Barlow teed up to drop a bomb; those “Mexican thug” comments.

“In Veil, you did make a comment that bothered me, you said I’m not like Jen [Shah] who’s like a Mexican thug.”

“It’s not fair to put me with someone so…like, when I think about Jen, I see a heartless…I see a thug,” said Mary Cosby a few episodes ago to Lisa. “Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!”

Remember that? Apparently, Mary didn’t and although it was clearly caught on camera, Mary vehemently denied saying that.

What?! I don’t even talk like that!” said Mary while a flashback scene clearly showed her making the comments.

As previously reported Mary issued an interesting apology for her Mexican thug Jeh Shah shade and on Sunday, as tensions continued to rise, Mary got up and left and was trailed by fellow housewife/her good friend Meredith Marks.

Meredith said on Twitter that she “held Mary accountable” for her comments to Jennie…

“I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support,” Marks wrote. “Please be patient #rhoslc.”

and Mary clapped back noting that despite Meredith trying to play “Switzerland” a.k.a. trying to remain neutral, she “has her own issues to be productive on.”

“Really Meredith?? You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there …you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment!” she tweeted. “Stop acting like your teaching me.. you have your own issues to be productive on…You never have the right answer.. ‘Switzerland.”

OOOP!

What do YOU think about this latest bit of #RHOSLC drama? It seemingly NEVER ends…

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.