A Real Housewife of Atlanta who’s known for being less confrontational than her counterparts, is confirming that she had an angry moment while filming the new season.

Kandi Burruss-Tucker recently told fans that during season 14 of the Bravo show she bumped heads with somebody “real, real, bad”, but declined to say who.

“Please forgive me when you hear some of the stuff I said out my mouth,” admitted Kandi during an Amazon Live session. “It was terrible! I was upset!”

She also added the person in question was “talking real crazy” to her” and the argument wasn’t one-sided.

“It wasn’t one-sided, be clear,” added Kandi. “It wasn’t just me but you’re just gonna have to wait till the show airs to see it.”

Who do YOU think Kandi got into an argument with?

As previously reported this season will feature not only Kandi, but Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. There will also be two new faces; four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross who will be a full-time housewife and ATL socialite/mother of two of Ne-Yo’s children, Monyetta Shaw who will be a “friend of the show.”

Season 14 will also feature Marlo Hampton as a full-time housewife after her continuous role as a “friend of the show” since season 4.

The ladies of RHOA were recently spotted together during a cast trip to Jamaica alongside their significant others.

Jamaica is reportedly the third cast trip taken by the group this season.

Will YOU be watching #RHOA season 14?