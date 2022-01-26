Bossip Video

Two years ago today, it felt like the world stopped when news broke that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Like Nipsey Hussle, Kobe meant a lot to the state of California and more importantly, the city of Los Angeles.

Being in the city of LA, you instantly feel the pain every time you pass a Kobe mural. On August 24, when you leave your house and go by the mall, all you see is a sea of purple and gold Kobe gear. But on the bright side, the city has taken its pain and expressed it through art.

Still, Kobe didn’t just mean a lot to California or Los Angeles, he meant something to everyone across the globe, even if they weren’t sports fans. Everyone can relate to trying to be a better person every day and sometimes falling short, but continuing that quest. Across the globe, people took their pain and created art and murals to honor someone who embodied that. What better day than today to showcase some of the amazing Kobe and Gigi murals that popped up across the globe?

If we left out one of your favorites, we apologize, but we tried to pick the top 50 in terms of popularity on the internet.