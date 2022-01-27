Bossip Video

A statue has been erected at helicopter crash site to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the 7 others who lost their lives.

Yesterday marked two years since the world lost basketball legend and icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a brutal helicopter crash in Los Angeles. In total, nine lives were lost that day that would leave families without daughters, sons, fathers, mothers, cousins, sisters, and brothers. It’s a day that we will never forget and always will remember where we were when we heard the news.

To honor the victims we lost that day, a new statue has been erected at the helicopter crash site. The statue features a figure of Kobe with Gianna with all nine victims’ names written on the side. The statue was built by Dan Medina, weighs 160 pounds, and is made of bronze.

The base of the statue reads “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.” For now, the piece is only located there temporarily. Medina is planning to take it down by sunset, but hopes that the city will build a larger version to honor Kobe and Gigi’s lives.

At this point, the city has to honor Kobe and Gianna officially. Kobe already has August 24th as Mamba Day in Orange County, but many fans believe something should be at the crash site to commemorate the lives lost.