‘Love During Lockdown’ Exclusive: Indie’s Mom And Brother Are Concerned He’s A … Kidnapper?!?! [VIDEO]

It’s almost Friday and you know what that means…

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love During Lockup” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure! In the clip from Friday’s upcoming episode of “Love During Lockup,” Indie’s mom and brother sit her down to show her reports about her prison bae Harry committing a robbery and kidnapping, but she’s quick to dismiss the charge as something he did when he was young and swears he isn’t involved in gangs or content behind bars.

Check out the clip below:

Play

What do you think? Is Indie being naive? Do you think Harry is hustling her? She had an answer for literally EVERYTHING her family threw at her. Do you think they were right to be concerned? Sis said bae passed the test when there were no domestic violence charges.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Harry’s hiding something from Indie. Gabby gets mixed signals from Chris’s mom. Santiba makes a bold move. Max moves on. Tai’s night out doesn’t go as planned. Haley makes big plans for her future.

Well, what do you think Harry was hiding? The same information Indie’s mom and brother tried to tell her? Or do you think maybe there may be some domestic violence issues she doesn’t know about? Have you been watching “Love During Lockup”? Which couples do you think have the best shot at making things work?

A brand new episode of “Love During Lockup” airs Friday at 9/8c on WeTV