Khloe Kardashian is getting klobbered on the internet following a very cryptic social media post.

The Good American founder took to Instagram on Jan. 27, where she posed for the camera from the inside of her car, showing off her curvaceous Kardashian assets, but social media watchdogs couldn’t help but notice the reality TV maven’s mysterious caption.

The cryptic message came shortly after Khloe’s catastrophic mess of a baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was spotted canoodling with a mysterious woman in a viral TikTok video, and to make matters even worse, the unknown lady appeared to be sitting on the basketball star’s lap.

Yikes!

A few fans and close loved ones of Khloe poured into the mother of one’s comment section following the startling news, including her mother, Kris Jenner, who replied with a few simple heart emojis. Another social media user wrote:

“MAKE EM ALL SORRY.”

Now, while some folks sympathized with the star’s ongoing relationship woes, a large number of keyboard critics used the opportunity to klown Khloe to oblivion. One person wondered why Khloe’s hands were “so white” in comparison to her tan complexion, to which someone replied:

“She’s got Nosferatu hands 😂 that’s her real skin tone.”

A few social media goers commented on the youngest Kardashian’s long fingers, including comedian @Kevonstage who wrote:

“Khloe got scary fingers.”

Other internet jokesters compared Khloe’s lengthy fingers to chicken feet.

…… While a few critics appeared to be absolutely unsympathetic to the star’s ongoing drama with her ex-boyfriend, Thompson.

“Hey sweetie, your enemies literally can’t betray you because they’re your enemies and betrayal is the breaking of trust, all the best tho x,” wrote @ReubenBretton. Ouch!

Thompson, who shares a 3-year-old daughter named True with Khloe, has been flooding headlines with his antics lately. Earlier this month, the Sacramento Kings forward confirmed rumors that he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols. The shocking news broke back in December 2021 after Nichols slammed the Canadian baller with a child support lawsuit, which was originally filed back in June of that year. According to the court documents, Nichols claimed that she slept with Thompson on his 30th birthday in March 2021. Sadly, Khloe and Thompson were dating at the time. The star requested a paternity test to confirm Nichols’ case, but the move ended up backfiring on him.

Following the positive paternity test, Thompson issued a sorry apology to Khloe that read:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” https://twitter.com/brasilmiss/status/1478186124191449088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1478188807996456960%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbossip.com%2F2115491%2Ftristan-thompson-admits-fathering-another-outside-baby-khloe-kardashian-reactions%2F

…Well, it appears as though he hasn’t learned from his mistakes. Do you think Tristan is back to his low-down dirty ways? Sound off in the comments!