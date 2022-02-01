Poor Drizzy
Drake after he sees Rhianna is pregnant: pic.twitter.com/6vWuC7NIsn
— Jaiden (@jaidenlikestuff) January 31, 2022
It didn’t take long for Twitter to clown Drake after Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement that probably lead to him sobbing in a dimly lit room with “Marvin’s Room” playing softly in the background.
His billionaire ex stepped out with smitten boo thang A$AP Rocky in Harlem where she flaunted her baby bump in a long pink puffy coat accessorized with a long jeweled chain, complete with pearls and a cross.
You may recall a heart-eyed Drake going full Drake while presenting Rih with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
#VMAs: Here's the @Drake & @rihanna kiss we've ALL been waiting for pic.twitter.com/okgjkAL82o
— Hollywood Reporter Style (@thrstyle) August 29, 2016
“She’s someone…she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old, she’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.
A few years later, Rihanna revealed that Drake’s heartfelt speech (in front of literally everybody) made her “uncomfortable.”
“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she said in an interview with Vogue.
“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments. I don’t like to be put on blast.”
Now, 6 years later, she’s expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky who Drake reportedly unfollowed after the announcement that shattered the internet.
Hopefully, Drake is staying off social media and taking care while the love of his life basks in happiness with someone else.
How do you think Drake took the news? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Drake tweets/memes on the flip.
“Drake after he sees Rhianna is pregnant:” – never gets old
Drake calling Riri right now and ASAP picking up pic.twitter.com/U1NEtUrFyX
— Prince Of Nakuru (@LazarusKumi) January 31, 2022
“Drake calling Riri right now and ASAP picking up” – classsssic
drake leaving rihanna’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/Ry1arPttxi
— rev (@talebyquincy) January 31, 2022
“drake leaving rihanna’s baby shower” – bruhhh
Drake texting Rihanna right now pic.twitter.com/mXdTUXfAAS
— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 31, 2022
“Drake texting Rihanna right now” – this is sooo Drake
They called each other at the same time and kept getting busy signals. Drake left a VM though. https://t.co/q9yW4QWwN9
— free range coochie (@notshebJAMmin) January 31, 2022
“They called each other at the same time and kept getting busy signals. Drake left a VM though” – you know what…
Drake after finding out Rihanna is really pregnant with Asap's child. pic.twitter.com/ue1jWg0r9W
— 𝑆𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑡 (@unclesvint) January 31, 2022
“Drake after finding out Rihanna is really pregnant with Asap’s child” – haaa
Chris Brown and Drake on FaceTime rn pic.twitter.com/wCe491Nrnq
— Hoodville (@Hoodville_) February 1, 2022
“Chris Brown and Drake on FaceTime rn” – awww
drake: pic.twitter.com/2sMX437RX3
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 31, 2022
“drake:” – we should send him a care package
Drake on Rihanna's door tonight 😭😭pic.twitter.com/meDd8wkcJX
— R¡cky (@guylikericky) January 31, 2022
“Drake on Rihanna’s door tonight” – ahh mannn
Drake waking up and seeing why Rihanna is trending. pic.twitter.com/kicIw4fA1b
— cordobakevim ✨ (@cordobakevim1) January 31, 2022
“Drake waking up and seeing why Rihanna is trending” – poor fella
all these pregnant emojis but Drake still couldn’t get Rihanna pregnant 😭 pic.twitter.com/cnSyB2I1AP
— NUNGUA ASAP BURNA ( UTD RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) January 31, 2022
“all these pregnant emojis but Drake still couldn’t get Rihanna pregnant 😭” – oh nooo
