Poor Drizzy

Drake after he sees Rhianna is pregnant: pic.twitter.com/6vWuC7NIsn — Jaiden (@jaidenlikestuff) January 31, 2022

It didn’t take long for Twitter to clown Drake after Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement that probably lead to him sobbing in a dimly lit room with “Marvin’s Room” playing softly in the background.

His billionaire ex stepped out with smitten boo thang A$AP Rocky in Harlem where she flaunted her baby bump in a long pink puffy coat accessorized with a long jeweled chain, complete with pearls and a cross.

You may recall a heart-eyed Drake going full Drake while presenting Rih with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“She’s someone…she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old, she’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.

A few years later, Rihanna revealed that Drake’s heartfelt speech (in front of literally everybody) made her “uncomfortable.”

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments. I don’t like to be put on blast.”

Now, 6 years later, she’s expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky who Drake reportedly unfollowed after the announcement that shattered the internet.

Hopefully, Drake is staying off social media and taking care while the love of his life basks in happiness with someone else.

How do you think Drake took the news? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Drake tweets/memes on the flip.