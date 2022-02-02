Rules To This Sh!t: Nikki Baby Says THIS Is The Number Way To Ruin Valentine’s Day For Bae

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. Have you made plans yet?

We’re big fans of YouTube over here and one of our favorite channels happens to be Defiant Digital, a Black-owned digital network created by D’Mario Dudley and Kenny McClendon which launched last July and already has over two million views. We’re excited to premiere an exclusive clip from the first episode of their newest series, “Rules To This Sh!t,” which features influencers sharing their rules on a particular subject. The clip below features “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” favorite Miss Nikki Baby breaking down some important things to remember for PLANNING a great Valentine’s Day.

Check out the clips below:

Guys, we hope y’all were taking notes! No half a** gifts. no last minute reservations, ugly a** teddy bears or last minute chocolate in a bag OKURRR?!

What are your ground rules for having a great Valentine’s Day? Any dealbreakers?

Defiant Digital is set to drop the “Valentine’s Day with Miss Nikki Baby” episode of “Rules To This Sh!t” on Thursday, February 3rd at 12pm PT/3pm ET on Defiant Digital’s Youtube page and Miss Nikki Baby’s Instagram.

If you enjoy the content, you can also check out other popular Defiant Digital shows “Cancel Court” and “TOPS.”

“Cancel Court” is an improv comedy courtroom show where two comedians battle head to head as attorneys and conduct a trial to determine if a celebrity should be “canceled.” “Cancel Court” features comedians Tony Baker, Comedian CP, Ryan Davis, Ron Taylor, Lavar Walker, Patrick Cloud, Teddy Ray, Keysha E. and more.

“TOPS” is a comedic series that features various comedians, influencers, and entertainers who give the opposite sex their “tops,” providing insight into how men and women think and cues they often miss. TOPS features DC Young Fly, Watch Jazzy, Haha Davis, Ryan Davis, Teddy Ray, Comedian CP, Tony Baker, Natalie Friedman, Teresa Top notch and many more.

You can stream all Defiant Digital shows at YouTube.com/defiantdigital.