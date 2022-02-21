Bossip Video

Jewelry in hip-hop has always been a staple, and things are only getting more extravagant. Let’s take a look at some of the newest pieces to hit the scene.

When it comes to hip-hop, nothing makes a statement like jewelry. From the Death Row chain to the No Limit and Cash Money chains, the necklace has always been everything.

If you ask most people, the Roc-A-Fella chain holds the crown and nothing will ever replace it and you can’t really even argue against that. But still, new chains hit the scene all the time. So on this Presidents Day, let’s take a look at some of the newest chains to come around, because…why not?

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys’ new chain she debuted while promoting her latest album is a work of art.

Cardi B

Cardi B has a new job title as Creative Director for Playboy magazine and her latest chain features the iconic Playboy bunny and will blind you from a mile away.

Travis Scott x Cactus Jack x Takashi Murakami Travis Scott probably has the newest iconic chain off the fact that it’s an official Murakami collaboration. He didn’t only get one, but as you can see below, several chains with pearls in the necklace.

Pusha-T x Saint Jewels

Pusha-T has a new label HEIRWAVE MUSIC GROUP and grabbed a new chain from Saint Jewels for his official hardware. Saint Jewels may not be on your radar yet, but get familiar because the craftsmanship is unmatched and the shine is pristine. You can see for yourself below.

Roc-A-Fella- x if & co.

Hands down the most iconic chain in the game. For the most part, you’ll never get one made, you’ll only be gifted one. Not many are chosen, but when they get this chain, it means greatness. It ages like fine wine and has been the pinnacle in every decade since it hit the scene.