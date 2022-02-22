Bossip Video
ANOTHER ONE

Fertile mother of 10 Keke Wyatt extended her lead over condomless father of 8 Nick Cannon with her latest  pregnancy (child #11!) in the least shocking development of 2022 that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus one’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” 💋💋💋 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids,” she captioned in a stunning reveal on Instagram.

In the carousel of photos, Wyatt posed with her husband and most of her children who can be seen wearing “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” tees.

Their daughter Kayla wasn’t in the now viral photo but got a shoutout anyway.

“Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!” she captioned in the photo.

If you’re keeping score at home, this is Keke’s second child with husband Darring who she wed in October 2018.

“My husband, Zackariah Darring, and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” she wrote on Instagram back in October 2019.

“We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me. It’s never a dull moment with my family. … My hubby is so happy. His first baby!”

Wyatt previously welcomed six children with Rahmat Morton and three with Michael Ford.

As for her music career, she apparently found time to link up with Nicki Minaj for a buzzy collab with Tamar Braxton, and Brandy potentially coming soon.

“NicBranTayTayKeke

3 QUEENZ helping me have fun with music @brandy @tamarbraxton @keke_wyatt + my dope ass engineer @bigjuice205

Thank you ladies so much. This is just a lil taste. I might share more with the fans as more vocals come in. These were the 3 ppl that initially came to my mind, so this is so dope. 🙏🙏🙏👑👑👑♥️♥️♥️🎀🎀🎀💞💞💞

It’s
Solo Brandy
Solo Tamar
Bran & Tamar together
Solo Keke”

Do you think Keke is done after this one? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her soon-to-be 11th child on the flip.

“Nobody:

KeKe Wyatt:” – accurate

“Nick Cannon and Keke Wyatt must think they Adam and Eve?” – only explanation

“Keke Wyatt when Nick Cannon announces a new baby:” – every single time

“Nick Cannon vs Keke Wyatt … The Battle of the Baby Having…. like it’s Drumline” – haaaaa

“Keke Wyatt’s womb” – skressed

“God: “Be fruitful and multiply”

Nick Cannon & Keke Wyatt:” – welppp

“Keke Wyatt must have at least 3 refrigerators and 5 deep freezers” – and the greatest snacks ever

“KeKe Wyatt’s womb right now:” – whewww

“Nick Cannon definitely should’ve married Keke Wyatt” – nothing makes more sense

“If Keke Wyatt don’t do nothing else, she gone have a baby…and another baby” – blessings on blessings

“Keke Wyatt and Nick Cannon family reunion” – LIT

