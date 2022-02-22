ANOTHER ONE

Fertile mother of 10 Keke Wyatt extended her lead over condomless father of 8 Nick Cannon with her latest pregnancy (child #11!) in the least shocking development of 2022 that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus one’ to the Wyatt Bunch!” 💋💋💋 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids,” she captioned in a stunning reveal on Instagram.

In the carousel of photos, Wyatt posed with her husband and most of her children who can be seen wearing “Big Brother” and “Big Sister” tees.

Keke Wyatt must have at least 3 refrigerators and 5 deep freezers. pic.twitter.com/piDHtgGcPg — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 20, 2022

Their daughter Kayla wasn’t in the now viral photo but got a shoutout anyway.

“Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!” she captioned in the photo.

If you’re keeping score at home, this is Keke’s second child with husband Darring who she wed in October 2018.

“My husband, Zackariah Darring, and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” she wrote on Instagram back in October 2019. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date and information for my new YouTube Series, The Keke Show, where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me. It’s never a dull moment with my family. … My hubby is so happy. His first baby!”

Wyatt previously welcomed six children with Rahmat Morton and three with Michael Ford.

As for her music career, she apparently found time to link up with Nicki Minaj for a buzzy collab with Tamar Braxton, and Brandy potentially coming soon.

“NicBranTayTayKeke 3 QUEENZ helping me have fun with music @brandy @tamarbraxton @keke_wyatt + my dope ass engineer @bigjuice205 Thank you ladies so much. This is just a lil taste. I might share more with the fans as more vocals come in. These were the 3 ppl that initially came to my mind, so this is so dope. 🙏🙏🙏👑👑👑♥️♥️♥️🎀🎀🎀💞💞💞 It’s

Solo Brandy

Solo Tamar

Bran & Tamar together

Solo Keke”

Do you think Keke is done after this one? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her soon-to-be 11th child on the flip.