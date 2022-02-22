Bossip Video

After a brief issue over filming, Shereé Whitfield and her longtime love are apparently back on—and back in front of #RHOA cameras. As previously reported the housewife’s “prison bae” Tyrone Gilliams was allegedly pissed that his Real Housewife of Atlanta girlfriend “put his post-prison release” at risk by asking him to film scenes for the Bravo show with her.

TMZ reported that Gilliams who was on home confinement following serving time for fraud, was not on speaking terms with Whitfield because she had plans to shoot scenes with him outside of his home. And despite RHOA production telling Gilliams’ attorneys that they would edit the show to make it look like he stood Sheree up during a restaurant scene in particular, he was allegedly so upset by the debacle that he asked the folks at Bravo to scrub his past “appearances” on RHOA. Those appearances were of course just phone calls while he was in the slammer, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s boyfriend had his legal team fire off a cease and desist letter to the TV network, claiming the show has been using his name and likeness “without his permission.”

Play

Play

Now, that’s all apparently water under the bridge because a new TMZ report claims that Tyrone is happily in front of the cameras after finishing his home confinement—and after months of icing out Shereé.

Sources allegedly with direct knowledge told the outlet that the two “recently filmed multiple scenes together”, including the season finale, in which Sheree hosts a fashion show. That fashion show made waves on social media as it was for the housewife’s long-awaited She By Shereé line.

Yes, “September…Spring, Summer” is finally here.

This will be the first time fans see Tyrone in the flesh on camera. #RHOA devotees have noted that in one of the She By Shereé fashion show videos shared on social media, someone is heard saying; “Tyrone, you want a drink?”

Are YOU ready to meet Tyrone Gilliams on #RHOA season 14?