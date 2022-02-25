Bossip Video

“If you know your history, you know what your future is capable of…”

On this week’s episode of ALLBLK’s “Social Society”, host Kendall Kyndall and our Managing Editor Dani Canada chat with a Senate Candidate who set the Internet ablaze, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Gary Chambers chatted with the two about the idea of Black people moving away from Black History Month in favor of Black Future Month.

According to the Lousiana Senate Candidate who advocated for and smoked cannabis in a campaign ad and held schoolboard Connie “AKKKountable” in a viral video, that idea is preposterous.

“They got people all around this country right now storming school board meetings for you NOT to learn your history,” said Chambers on “Social Society” while referencing Critical Race Theory. “Why in the hell would you get rid of it? We have to honor the legacy and shoulders on which we stand. Why is it that we have not seen the images of P.B.S. Pinchback and Oscar Dunn? he added referencing Pinchback, the second Black Governor in the United States, and Dunn, the first Black man to serve as acting governor of a U.S. state. “Because They don’t want you to know your history.”

That’s not all, however, Chambers also told Kendall and Dani that we as Black people need to “build our own structures.”

“I think that’s on us,” said Chambers. “The question becomes when do we begin to live out our legacy every day?”

Powerful words!

Watch below.

Play

You can see Gary Chambers’ full “Social Society” interview when it airs Monday, February 28 on ALLBLK.

As previously reported season two of ALLBLK’s “Social Society” is not only hosted by Kendall Kyndall, it’s also hosted by Angela Simmons (Growing Up Hip Hop), Reginae Carter (Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta), and Kendra G. (radio personality for Chicago’s WGCI Morning Show).

Guests so far have included Princess Love, Sukihana, Charlamagne Tha God, Toya Wright, Bow Wow and more.

Click HERE to tune in.

Social Society is a production of Big Little Sis Media, a joint venture between Sheena Carter’s IV League Creative and LaTisha Fortune’s Great Fortune Films. Executive produced by Carter, Fortune and ALLBLK founder Robert L. Johnson, Season 2 of Social Society will feature 15 episodes, airing weekly on Mondays.