Bossip Video

OnlyFans accounts in Russia have been removed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

OnlyFans has become an unexpected revenue generator for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has had an unexpected number of sign ups in the past few years for more than just explicit content. Bakers, gym bros, even carpenters are using the service to make money to support their families.

The recent Ukraine invasion by Russia has put several platforms in the crosshairs to make a move, OnlyFans being one of them. With the Russian financial systems restrictions being a key point of contention in the escalating matters, it’s left OnlyFans with no choice but to remove accounts based in Russia last week.

Aany available balances will remain secure and pending until such time that they may be withdrawn again,” , “while creators are not responsible for the recent attacks on Ukraine, due to worldwide financial restrictions we have very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus.” The company said that as a result “payments have been limited.”

At this point creators were left in limbo but Luckily their services were restored on Sunday according to RollingStone.

“Their accounts will have full functionalities as long as we continue to have payment methods to support them,” the spokesperson said. “We were not terminating or suspending any creator accounts based on the creator’s location, and we are doing everything we can to support our community.” a spokesperson for Onlyfans explained.

While their accounts have been restored we have to keep in mind they are still in a warzone outside and the future is still very much up in air.